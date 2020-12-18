Motorsport Ireland President Appointed As President Of FIA Historic Motor Sport Commission

print

At the recent FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting, Motorsport Ireland President John Naylor was confirmed as the new President of the FIA Historic Motor Sport Commission. This is a pivotal time for Motorsport Ireland as it is the first time an Irish person has held the Presidency of an FIA Commission.

John will continue in his role as President of Motorsport Ireland and he was naturally pleased with the appointment. He said, “It is an honour to be appointed as President of an FIA Commission and I would like to remember Bryan Brophy who initially got me involved in historic motorsport at an international level. In recent years I have acted as permanent steward for both the FIA Historic Formula One and Historic Sports Car Championships along with being President of the FIA Historic Circuit Sub-Commission. Historic motor sport is growing in popularity and I am privileged to be part of that journey.”

Ireland is well represented at FIA level with other nominations to FIA Commissions being:

Aiden Harper, FIA Closed Road Commission

Joe Corcoran, FIA Rallies Commission

Ronan Morgan, FIA Volunteers and Officials Commission

To see so many Irish people involved in FIA commissions is a huge endorsement of Irish motorsport.