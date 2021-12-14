MOTOR SPORT: Entries Open for 2022 Corrib Oil Galway International Rally.

Galway Motor Club are pleased to announce that entries are now open for the 2022 Corrib Oil Galway International Rally. The two-day, fifteen stage event which takes place on February 5th& 6th next, will have just short of 240km of competitive driving.

The entry fee for Main Field and Historic crews is set at €1195 which represents excellent value for money. The Junior Category will get all six stages on the Sunday with over 100km of competitive driving and the entry fee for this section is €695. Entries will only be accepted on receipt of full payment of the entry fee. Competitors are encouraged to get their entry in early as indications are that it may fill before the closing date.

Scrutiny and Parc Ferme will be at Galway Racecourse while the service for both days will be at the IDA Loughrea Business & Technology Park. Competitors will have the option of recceing two days from four, but due to the low road mileage between stages and only five stages to cover it could be possible to complete a recce in one day.The Connacht Hotel on the Old Dublin Road, Galway is the Rally Headquarters this year.

The rally will be using the Sportity App for online documentation and event information– please see the Sportity attachment with this mail for more information. The link to the online entry is https://www.shannonsportsit.ie/evo/Entry?event=IE-GLWY-GY22