MOTOR RACING: GMC’s Sylvie Mullins takes prestigious Leinster Trophy win

Longstanding Galway Motor Club member, Sylvie Mullins from Ballyvaughan, Co. Clare, won the prestigious Leinster Trophy race on Saturday last (28th August) at Kirkistown racetrack in Co. Down. What makes this victory even more special is that Sylvie joins a roll of honour that includes past Formula 1 world champions Ayrton Senna and Mika Hakkinen.

Sylvie races his 650bhp Judd Engined Gould GR37 ex Formula 1 car in the Big Open Single Seater (BOSS) Class in Ireland. He has been fighting for the trophy over the past six years and despite some mechanical gremlins including no clutch pedal working and a loss of third gear, he managed to take victory.

Sylvie would like to give major credit to his crew who keep the car in excellent condition and keep it going from event to event. These guys are CillianConnole from Ballyvaughan, Patrick Curley from Gort and Aiden Connolly, Ballyvaughan. Next up for Sylvie is the penultimate race meeting at Mondello Park, Nass, Co. Kildare on Sunday September 12th where he will be pushing on from his victory last weekend with the target of winning the overall BOSS championship.

Sylvie joined Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly on FYI Galway (Monday, 30th August 2021)