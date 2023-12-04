Motions set for Ladies Football and Camogie Conventions to ease burden on dual players

Salthill Knocknacarra LGFA and Camogie, operating under the “One Club” Model, have put forward a comprehensive proposal to address the ongoing fixtures crisis affecting ladies dual players in Galway. This initiative, ahead of the County Annual Conventions for Galway LGFA and Galway Camogie, aims to resolve the scheduling conflicts that have significantly impacted players and clubs in recent years.

The club’s proposal follows an in-depth analysis of the 2023 fixtures schedule for both the Galway LGFA and Camogie. This analysis identified key clashes and proposed practical solutions, focusing on a collaborative approach to scheduling. The proposed changes include adjustments to the Master Fixtures schedule and mid-week games to avoid fixture clashes, ensuring dual players are not forced to compete in two high-stakes games within 24 hours.

1 st Motion for Galway Camogie and LGFA County AGM

That, for clubs with dual players, championship fixtures at senior, intermediate, and junior grades are not made for consecutive days between Galway LGFA and Galway Camogie fixtures.

2 nd Motion for Galway Camogie and LGFA County AGM

On an annual basis, a forum be created between Galway Camogie, Galway LGFA, and clubs with dual players with the invitation extended to Galway GAA Officers to meet for a minimum of 3 times, before the finalisation of the fixtures for the following year with the objective of;

• Improving the coordination of fixtures between Galway GAA annual fixtures and Galway Camogie / Galway LGFA fixtures to increase the level of access of referees for each code (i.e. Camogie on a Mens Football weekend, LGFA on a Mens Hurling weekend)

• Putting on a formal footing the ability to increase access to pitches across Galway County and Club Grounds for LGFA and Camogie matches in line with government policy for Sports Capital Grants allocation

• Producing a calendar that provides games on alternate weekends for dual players in Camogie and LGFA