13 September 2023
~1 minutes read
More success for Galway as sun sets on 2023 Community Games National Finals
Last Saturday morning as the sun was rising over the Visual Arts Centre in Carlow Town, excitement was also rising as thousands of children from all parts of Ireland arrived for the National Community Games Finals for 2023 and 2 days of fun and competition.
Galway was represented by approximately 70 competitors, in Art, Handwriting Table Quiz, Project, Model Making, Solo and Group Talent, and while everyone could not get on the Medal Podium, Galway Community Games are so proud of all their wonderful achievements
Congrats to our Medal Winners
National Community Games Arts and Cultural National Finals held in the Visual Art Centre, Carlow Town.
Galway Results
U/14 TABLE QUIZ
GOLD – Clarinbridge
Ethan Hennessy
Cathal Kelly
Cillian Kerins
Lewis O’Brien
Myles O’Brien
PROJECT
SILVER – Ardrahan
Brendan Gardiner
Hugo Whirskey
TALENT
Group Music – U/12
GOLD – Moylough/Mountbellew
Abigail and Mark Kelly
MODEL MAKING
Boys U/10,
GOLD – Portumna
Colm Murray
Boys U/12
GOLD – Caherlistrane/Kilcoonagh
Donal O’Flatharta
Girls U/10
4th Place Medal – Craughwell
Roise Beatty
ART
Boys U/10
GOLD – Athenry
Brian Cosgrove
Girls U/8
Bronze – Athenry
Hannah Mai – Sullivan