More success for Galway as sun sets on 2023 Community Games National Finals

Last Saturday morning as the sun was rising over the Visual Arts Centre in Carlow Town, excitement was also rising as thousands of children from all parts of Ireland arrived for the National Community Games Finals for 2023 and 2 days of fun and competition.

Galway was represented by approximately 70 competitors, in Art, Handwriting Table Quiz, Project, Model Making, Solo and Group Talent, and while everyone could not get on the Medal Podium, Galway Community Games are so proud of all their wonderful achievements

Congrats to our Medal Winners

National Community Games Arts and Cultural National Finals held in the Visual Art Centre, Carlow Town.

Galway Results

U/14 TABLE QUIZ

GOLD – Clarinbridge

Ethan Hennessy

Cathal Kelly

Cillian Kerins

Lewis O’Brien

Myles O’Brien

PROJECT

SILVER – Ardrahan

Brendan Gardiner

Hugo Whirskey

TALENT

Group Music – U/12

GOLD – Moylough/Mountbellew

Abigail and Mark Kelly

MODEL MAKING

Boys U/10,

GOLD – Portumna

Colm Murray

Boys U/12

GOLD – Caherlistrane/Kilcoonagh

Donal O’Flatharta

Girls U/10

4th Place Medal – Craughwell

Roise Beatty

ART

Boys U/10

GOLD – Athenry

Brian Cosgrove

Girls U/8

Bronze – Athenry

Hannah Mai – Sullivan