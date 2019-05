Monivea Boxing Club’s Aaliyah Butler made history winning the first European medal for the club with the Irish Junior team in Galati, Romania at the EUBC Junior European Boxing Championships.

In the last 16, she beat Elle Tablet (Wales) on a score 5/0 and in the next round, she defeated the host nation’s Andreea Alacy 5/0 in the quarter-finals.

Aaliyah will box Russia’s Lians Tarasian in the semi-finals on Thursday and if she wins, she is guaranteed at least a silver.