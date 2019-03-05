23 year old Monivea native Brendan Kenny, who trains and fights out of the White Tiger Martial Arts Club in Castlebar under the guidance of Damien Gormley won the highly prestigious Irish Open title at the weekend in the Citywest Hotel, Dublin. The competition saw just over 4000 competitors come from all over the world and en route to the final, Brendan defeated opponents from Spain, UK, Finland and Hungary. In the 79kg
Monivea kickboxer claims Irish title
