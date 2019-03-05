Monivea kickboxer claims Irish title

23 year old Monivea native Brendan Kenny, who trains and fights out of the White Tiger Martial Arts Club in Castlebar under the guidance of Damien Gormley won the highly prestigious Irish Open title at the weekend in the Citywest Hotel, Dublin. The competition saw just over 4000 competitors come from all over the world and en route to the final, Brendan defeated opponents from Spain, UK, Finland and Hungary. In the 79kg final Brendan took on an Austrian opponent last Saturday in what was billed ‘The Night of Champions’ finals, and will be broadcast on Eir Sport on the 19th of March. A convincing win for the Galway fighter is a great start to the year as he now sets his sights on the Kickboxing Ireland National Championships later on this month. A win in this event will see Kenny qualify to compete in the WAKO World Championships at the end of 2019. He will also compete in Croatia at the University Combat Games in August.

