Monivea BC’s Adam Hession Wins National Senior Gold

Written by on 3 December 2018

Monivea BC boxer Adam Hession made history at the weekend when he became the first male boxer to win a National Senior title for the club.

Flyweight Adam boxed eight-time National Champion Terry Donoghue and took control of the contest from the moment he stepped into the ring, putting Donoghue under pressure, hitting the target with straight lefts and rights and great combinations.

Adam kept the pressure on in the second round with great footwork, changing angles and making it very difficult for Donoghue to pin him down and continued to dominate in the third round, winning the contest on a score of 5/0 to rousing cheers from all his supporters.

Adam spoke to John Mulligan on Sunday Sport

 

 

Picture shows Club President Peter Mahon and Adam Hession following Adam’s win on Friday night.

