Monivea/Abbey Wins County Intermediate Football Title – Commentary and Reaction

Monivea/Abbey overcame Kilconly in the final of the Peter Curran Intermediate Football Championship on Saturday Afternoon in Tuam Stadium.

Following their relegation from Senior last year, Francis Roche’s side showed incredible character against a Kilconly who were in their second final in two years.

Here is the commentary and immediate reaction from Ollie Turner, Tommy Devane and Kevin Dwyer.

Kevin Dwyer has the Full Time Report.

After the game, Tommy Devane spoke to captain Cillian McDaid, Manager Francis Roche and Man of the Match Glen Kelly.

