Galway Bay FM

25 November 2023

~2 minutes read

Monivea/Abbey, Ballinasloe and Ballinderreen all aim for provincial glory this weekend with all three in Connacht Club Finals.

Share story:
Monivea/Abbey, Ballinasloe and Ballinderreen all aim for provincial glory this weekend with all three in Connacht Club Finals.

Monivea/Abbey, Ballinasloe and Ballinderreen all aim for provincial glory this weekend with all three in Connacht Club Finals.

This afternoon, Monivea/Abbey faces Castlerea St Kevins in the Intermediate Club Football Final in Tuam Stadium at 1.30.

At the same time, Ballinasloe takes on Easkey in the Junior Club Hurling Final at the Connacht GAA Centre.

Then on Sunday, Ballinderreen play Tooreen of Mayo in the Intermediate Club Hurling Final in Athleague.

Over The Line broadcast three previews from all three clubs last night.

We started with Ballinderreen and Sean Walsh spoke to Mattie Joe Larkin, Mary Kelly, Mark Lane, Finbarr Meehan and Noel Linnane.

On to Ballinasloe and Ollie Turner spoke to Paul Madden, Stephen Ruane, Gerry Seale, Brendan Hayes, Jim Lally and Ronan Lally.

Finally, it was over to Abbeyknockmoy where Tommy Devane was joined by Tomas Mannion, Peter Maher, Francis McWalter, Paul Finneran, Michael Ruane, Gabriel Divilly, Cillian McDaid, Darina Keane and Pete Roche.

 

Share story:

Connacht beaten in The United Rugby Championship

It’s been a bad afternoon for Connacht in the United Rugby Championship, Despite tries from Diarmuid Kilgallen, Tadgh McElroy and Seamus Hurley-Lang...

Tuam/Oughterard Colts Qualify for All-Ireland Junior Cup Final

Tuam/Oughterard Colts have beaten UL Bohemians in the Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup Semi-Final 38-12. Tuam/Oughterard Colts led 26-0 at Half Time, their ...

Disappointment for Monivea/Abbey and Ballinasloe in provincial finals

There was disappointment for both Monivea/Abbey and Ballinasloe in their Connacht Finals this afternoon… Monivea/Abbey were beaten by Castlerea St K...

United Rugby Championship, Connacht v The Bulls

United Rugby Championship, Connacht v The Bulls Experience live, uninterrupted coverage of the United Rugby Championship, Connacht v The Bulls with a 3pm ...