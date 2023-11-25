Monivea/Abbey, Ballinasloe and Ballinderreen all aim for provincial glory this weekend with all three in Connacht Club Finals.

This afternoon, Monivea/Abbey faces Castlerea St Kevins in the Intermediate Club Football Final in Tuam Stadium at 1.30.

At the same time, Ballinasloe takes on Easkey in the Junior Club Hurling Final at the Connacht GAA Centre.

Then on Sunday, Ballinderreen play Tooreen of Mayo in the Intermediate Club Hurling Final in Athleague.

Over The Line broadcast three previews from all three clubs last night.

We started with Ballinderreen and Sean Walsh spoke to Mattie Joe Larkin, Mary Kelly, Mark Lane, Finbarr Meehan and Noel Linnane.

On to Ballinasloe and Ollie Turner spoke to Paul Madden, Stephen Ruane, Gerry Seale, Brendan Hayes, Jim Lally and Ronan Lally.

Finally, it was over to Abbeyknockmoy where Tommy Devane was joined by Tomas Mannion, Peter Maher, Francis McWalter, Paul Finneran, Michael Ruane, Gabriel Divilly, Cillian McDaid, Darina Keane and Pete Roche.