Monaghans Galway on board to drive United on

Galway United FC is pleased to announce that Monaghans Galway, Tuam Road have signed on as our Official Automotive Partner for the 2021 season. Monaghans Galway have kindly supplied John Caulfield with an amazing 211 SEAT Leon estate.

Monaghans have been serving the motoring needs of the West of Ireland for over 40 years & have been the SEAT dealer for Galway since September 2016. Monaghans Galway have just been selected to become a CUPRA dealer. Only a select group of SEAT dealers are authorised to sell this sub-brand. This is a very exciting development, as CUPRA are leading the way with exciting new hybrid & electric models.

“It’s great to have the backing of another wonderful local Galway company. Monaghans Galway have a proud history in Galway City and it’s a pleasure to work alongside them. The response from the Galway business sector has been amazing this season. There is a massive appetite locally for Galway United to succeed on the pitch and to progress off the pitch. This would not be possible without the backing of so many businesses.” – Francis Kelly, Galway United Commercial Manager

“We are delighted to partner with Galway United for the 2021 season. Monaghans Galway have a strong history in supporting local sporting teams and events. John Caulfield contacted us when he came to Galway in 2020, to see if we would be interested in coming on board with Galway United. To help push the club back to the top flight of Irish football and we were more than happy to answer the call.” – Tom Raftery, Monaghans Galway Sales Manager

Monaghans are Ireland’s leading Skoda & SEAT dealers and your choice for New Skoda, SEAT or quality used cars in Galway. At their premises on the Tuam Road, Galway they offer the full range of Skoda & SEAT new cars, over 120 used cars for sale and a fully equipped car service department. They can cater for all your motoring needs and relish the opportunity to help with your enquiry. Monaghan’s are currently offering 0% Finance and put to €2,000 of their award winning SEAT SUV range. Check out Monaghans.ie for more details.