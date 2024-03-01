Monaghan vs Galway (National Football League ‘Over The Line’ Preview with Kevin Dwyer)

With just three points from four fixtures, Galway’s hopes of avoiding relegation from Division 1 of the Allianz National Football League could depend on getting a result away to Monaghan this Sunday (3rd March 2024).

The Tribesmen are one point ahead of the Farney men who’ve suffered heavy defeat to Kerry, Derry and Roscommon after an opening day victory over Dublin. While the Tribesmens’ survival will still be in their own hands regardless of the result, their final two fixtures are against last year’s All-Ireland finalists Dublin and Kerry.

St. James’ Paul Conroy and St. Brendan’s’ Rory Cunningham have come into the starting team. Galway beat Monaghan 1-13 to 0-10 in 2023, but fell to Monaghan in a relegation play-off in 2021.

Leading up to the game, Galway Bay FM’s Kevin Dwyer joined Darren Kelly on ‘Over The Line’ to run through the team selection and how he reckons Galway will get on at the weekend.

Throw-in at St. Tiarnach’s Park, Clones on Sunday is 3.15pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

