Ballybane’s Andreeas Binder picked up the biggest win of his career on Sunday (9th July), winning the Levels Fight League Mixed Martial Arts World Lightweight Championship.

‘Judoka’ knocked out England’s Aiden Lee in the fourth round in Amsterdam.

Before heading back home to Ireland, Andreeas chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly about his career achievements so far, his plans, and hopes for the future.