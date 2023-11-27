Galway Bay FM

27 November 2023

MIxed success for Galway Volleyball Club in National Cup

There were great performances from both the Galway Volleyball Club Men and Women’s teams in the first round of the Volleyball Ireland Association Cup in Claregalway College on Sunday.

Galway Volleyball Club Women’s team put up the greatest of the fights against UCD losing 3-0, while the Men’s team achieved the next round winning 3-1 over SETU Carlow.

After last week’s loss, the Galway VC Men needed to get back into their game. The match was tighter than expected, with Carlow displaying great power and resilience.

After the first two sets in which GVC struggled to find consistency with their passing, the third set saw a better performance and brought back their fighting spirit, which was key to closing the match in the fourth set.

Finals score: Galway VC 3 – SETU Carlow 1 (25-21, 19-25, 25-23, 25-21)

Galway VC Premier men’s roster: Padraig Flanagan (C), Peter McGlynn, Aidan McDonnell, Jeremiah Obiekwe, Liam Bedford, Jakub Drejkarz, Raymond Loo, Maycon Lopes, Luke Uniacke, Matteo Pezzopane, Konrad Kizielewicz. Coach: Amanda Burgio.

It was the first time this year the GVC Women’s team was at this level, but against the UCD Premier League team they rolled up their sleeves and played their best match so far.

With long rallies, spectacular defences and powerful hits, the Galway girls used all of their energy and skills to bring the match in their favour.

Unfortunately, the experience of the opponents prevailed with a result of 3-0, a score that does not display the amazing effort GVC women put on the court.

This is just the first encounter of this team with the highest level of volleyball in Ireland, and their goal now is putting all the learnings and experience from this game into their D1 league and in the competition for the Shield.

Final score: Galway VC 0 – UCD 3 (21-25, 19-25, 21-25)

Galway VC women’s roster: Giulia Comini (C), Amanda Burgio, Mikal O’Boyle, Emer Phelan, Ienne Lumelay, Nedina Marku, Eimear O’Neill, Deira Valci, Laura Idoux, Cerena Miravalles. Coach: Giovanni Spera

