Mixed Results for Connacht Rugby Teams at the weekend

There were mixed results for Connacht’s men’s and Women’s Senior sides at the weekend with the Senior men beating the Sharks at the Sportsground in the United Rugby Championship but defeat for the Senior women in their opening game of the Interprovincial Series against Leinster.

It was a crucial game in the United Rugby Championship for Connacht and two tries and a Man of the Match performance from Cathal Forde were instrumental in their 24-12 win.

Full-Time Match report from Rob Murphy

After the game, Rob spoke to Connacht Director of Rugby Andy Friend

William Davies caught up with winger Mack Hansen

Despite some excellent defending and a fine try by Orla Dixon from a Nicole Fowley crossfield kick, Connacht’s Senior Women were beaten 38-10 by an impressive Leinster at Energia Park.

Match Report from William Davies