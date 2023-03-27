Mixed luck for Galway Volleyball Club in final home games of the season

Galway volleyball played their last home matches of the season last weekend. Their Women’s team beat Santry by three sets to nil (25-16, 25-23, 25-17) but the men were beaten by league leaders Aer Lingus 3-0.

The Galway girls were looking for a double after the 3-0 victory in Dublin back in December.

Thanks to a solid game and a great start to the match, our girls gained the first set easily. Santry put up a fight in the second set, but Galway gained the remaining 2 sets, securing 3 points for the league.

Final score: Galway VC 3 Santry VC 0 (25-16, 25-23, 25-17)

Meanwhile, The men’s team was taking on the League leaders Aer Lingus and despite putting up a great performance, the experience of their opponents told in the end.

Galway started strong with solid passing and overall an effective game but got overwhelmed by the opponent’s offense in the second set. Galway led the third set right until the last few points, where Aer Lingus were able to come back and close the match in their favour.

Final score: Galway VC 0 Aer Lingus VC 3 (20-25, 19-25, 22-25)

The next matches for our teams will be on April 15th, with both teams travelling to Kilkenny to face Kilkenny Spartans.

Galway VC Women’s roster: Ienne Lumelay, Giulia Comini (C), Ciara O’Rourke, Anja Quinn, Daniela Bowers, Nedina Marku, Sinead Scully, Celine Scully, Rhaira Oliveira, Cerena Miravalles, Favour Williams.

Galway VC Men’s roster: Aidan McDonnell (C), Ciagan Davoren, Peter McGlynn, Florian Stefanov, Jeremiah Obiekwe, Noah Leamy, Teo Kandera, Chris Muras.