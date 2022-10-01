Mixed luck for Galway Golf Clubs in All-Ireland Inter Club Finals

There was mixed luck for Galway’s golf’s clubs this afternoon in the All-Ireland Inter Club Finals held in Athlone.

Portumna had to give second best to Warrenpoint in the All-Ireland Mixed Foursomes Final in the morning losing 3.5 to 1.5 with their win coming from Alan Page and Ann Hynes who were 3&2 winners over Shane McMahon and Brenda Hughes.

It was the same for Bearna who were beaten 3.5 to 1.5 by East Cork in the Revive Active Women’s Four Ball Semi-Final. Their sole win coming from Ciara Lynagh and Ailis McDermott who beat Lillian Harrington and Orla Evans by one hole.

There was better news for Connemara Isles however who have qualified for the Men’s Four Ball All-Ireland Final after beating Mahon Golf Club 3-2. Stiofáin (John) Mac Donnacha and Gearoid Willie O’Faharta were 3&2 winners over Paul Sexton and Sean Hosford, Joe Walsh and Seosamh O’Cualain beat Peadar Deegan and David Lane 4&3 and in the final match, Peter Mannion and Nollaig O’Tighearnaigh beat David O’Mahony and Tom Hickey 2&1.

They will face Newbridge or Killarney in the final tomorrow.