Mixed joy for Galway Schools in All-Ireland Post-Primary Competitions at the weekend

It was a case of joy and disappointment for five Galway schools at the weekend in their All-Ireland PPS Hurling and Camogie Semi-Finals and Final.
St Raphaels College Loughrea won the All-Ireland PPS Junior C CAmogie Final and Pres Athenry booked their place in the All-Ireland Senior A Hurling Final but despite great performances, there was disappointment for Mercy Woodford, Clarin College Athenry and Holy Rosary College Mountbellew.
Here are the reports and reactions from the games.
All-Ireland PPS Senior A Hurling Semi-Final
Presentation College Athenry 0-15 Thurles CBS 0-14
Match Report from Sean Walsh
Niall Canavan spoke to Cathal Moore after the game
All-Ireland PPS Junior C Camogie Final
St Raphael’s College Loughrea 2-11 Colaiste Naomh Cormac 3-4
Match Report: Darren Kelly
After the game, Darren Kelly spoke to joint manager Tara Healy
Darren also spoke to joint captains Emily Lawless, Allison Morrisey and Player of the Match Katie Murray
All-Ireland Senior B Hurling Semi-Final
Hamilton HS Bandon 1-16 Holy Rosary College 2-8
Match Report: Gordon Duane
All-Ireland Senior C Hurling Semi-Final
Mitchelstown CBS 1-16 Clarin College Athenry 1-14
Match Report: JP O’Connell
All-Ireland Senior D Hurling Semi-Final
Colaiste na Trocaire Rathkeale 3-22 Mercy Woodford 1-8