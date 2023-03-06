Mixed joy for Galway Schools in All-Ireland Post-Primary Competitions at the weekend

It was a case of joy and disappointment for five Galway schools at the weekend in their All-Ireland PPS Hurling and Camogie Semi-Finals and Final.

St Raphaels College Loughrea won the All-Ireland PPS Junior C CAmogie Final and Pres Athenry booked their place in the All-Ireland Senior A Hurling Final but despite great performances, there was disappointment for Mercy Woodford, Clarin College Athenry and Holy Rosary College Mountbellew.

Here are the reports and reactions from the games.

All-Ireland PPS Senior A Hurling Semi-Final

Presentation College Athenry 0-15 Thurles CBS 0-14

Match Report from Sean Walsh

Niall Canavan spoke to Cathal Moore after the game

All-Ireland PPS Junior C Camogie Final

St Raphael’s College Loughrea 2-11 Colaiste Naomh Cormac 3-4

Match Report: Darren Kelly

After the game, Darren Kelly spoke to joint manager Tara Healy

Darren also spoke to joint captains Emily Lawless, Allison Morrisey and Player of the Match Katie Murray

All-Ireland Senior B Hurling Semi-Final

Hamilton HS Bandon 1-16 Holy Rosary College 2-8

Match Report: Gordon Duane

All-Ireland Senior C Hurling Semi-Final

Mitchelstown CBS 1-16 Clarin College Athenry 1-14

Match Report: JP O’Connell

All-Ireland Senior D Hurling Semi-Final

Colaiste na Trocaire Rathkeale 3-22 Mercy Woodford 1-8