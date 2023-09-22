MissQuote.ie Basketball Super League Week 1 Preview

Hope springs eternal from Jordanstown to Waterford on the eve of the MissQuote.ie Super League season.

Defending champions The Address UCC Glanmire start their bid for a third championship in succession by hosting one of their main challengers on paper, SETU Waterford Wildcats on Sunday afternoon.

Last season’s runners-up DCU Mercy make the trip west to take on University of Galway Mystics without the services of Irish international Rachel Huijsdens. She’s made the switch to FloMAX Liffey Celtics in the offseason and head coach Mark Ingle will need his four new additions to bed in quickly if they’re to avoid an upset against a young, energetic Mystics on their home floor.

Another Irish international on the move in the close season was Claire Melia. Ireland’s leading scorer in FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2023 qualifying has joined InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup champions Pyrobel Killester, who should be eyeing improvement on their 10-8 record in 2022 in the coming campaign. FloMAX Liffey Celtics welcome them to Leixlip Amenities Centre on opening day in a game that could see at least six full Irish internationals on the court between the sides.

Portlaoise Panthers first game back in the top tier of Irish basketball brings them up the M1 to Ulster University. Niall Berry returns as head coach for the Laois team who have retained both Alyssa Velles and Jessica Fressle from their MissQuote.ie Division One promotion campaign. Ulster University caught the injury bug early a year ago and they look primed to improve on their 9th place finish in 2023. The Jordanstown outfit have made no fewer than seven additions to their roster, including Irish international Abigail Rafferty who returns from DeSales University in the USA.

Trinity Meteors are the side who’ve undergone the most change during the summer. They’ve a rookie head coach at this level in Hillary Netsiyanwa and without the departed Claire Melia, Dayna Finn, Celena Taborn and the injured Sarah Kenny, Netsiyanwa is placing his faith in a lot of young players as the season gets underway. Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell in their second season under Liam Culloty’s tutelage will be on hand to take advantage of any inexperience show by their Dublin opponents.

Kayja Williams joins from Sanjoanense BC in Portugal to team up with Ireland captain Edel Thornton, while they’ve also promoted a couple of underage internationals in the form of Issy McSweeney and Ava Walshe.

MissQuote.ie Super League Fixtures:

Saturday, September 23rd

1600 | University of Galway Mystics v DCU Mercy, Kingfisher Sports Arena

1715 | Ulster University v Portlaoise Panthers, Jordanstown Sports Village

1730 | Trinity Meteors v Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell, Trinity Sports Hall

1800 | FloMAX Liffey Celtics v Pyrobel Killester, Leixlip Amenities Centre

Sunday, September 24th

1500 | The Address UCC Glanmire v SETU Waterford Wildcats, Upper Glanmire