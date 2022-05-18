Minor Hurlers face Clare this Saturday in All-Ireland Championship Opener

The Galway Minor (U17) Hurlers begins their quest to regain the All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championships on Saturday afternoon when they face Clare in the first round at Kenny Park, Athenry (Throw in – 1pm)

For Fergal Healy and his management team of Alan Kerins, Joe Canning, Eamon Cleary and Padraig Duddy, this Saturday will be a clear indication of their championship ambitions against a side who were beaten on penalties in the Munster final by Tipperary and with Laois also in the group, whoever comes out and into the All-Ireland Semi-Finals will have earned it.

Niall Canavan sat down with Galway Manager Fergal Healy to look forward to Saturday’s Game.