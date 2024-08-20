Minor B Football Championship Reaches Board Quarter Final Stage

The County Minor B Football Championship has reached the Quarter Final stages in both the North Board and West Board with all games on Sunday and Tuesday. On Sunday, The West Quarter Finals sees Claregalway take on Oranmore-Maree, An Cheathrú Rua facing Salthill/Knocknacarra and St Michaels take on Micheal Breathnach. The remaining West Board Quarter Final will be on Tuesday evening with St James playing Oughterard.

Meanwhile, all North Board Minor B Quarter Finals will be on Sunday. Headford will face Mountbellew/Moylough, Caherlistrane take on Annaghdown, Monivea/Abbey play Athenry and Caltra take on Kinvara.

Fixtures:

U17 B Football Championship

Sun, 25 Aug, Venue: Knockdoemore, (West Quarter Final), Claregalway V Oranmore-Maree 12:00,

Sun, 25 Aug, Venue: Páirc an Chathnaigh, (West Quarter Final), An Cheathrú Rua V Salthill-Knocknacarra 13:00,

Sun, 25 Aug, Venue: Westside, (West Quarter Final), St Michael’s V Michéal Breathnach 17:30,

Sun, 25 Aug, Venue: Headford, (North Quarter Final), Headford V Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00,

Sun, 25 Aug, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (North Quarter Final), Caherlistrane V Annaghdown 11:00,

Sun, 25 Aug, Venue: Monivea, (North Quarter Final), Monivea-Abbey V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 12:00,

Sun, 25 Aug, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (North Quarter Final), Caltra V Kinvara 12:00,

Tue, 27 Aug, Venue: Mervue, (West Quarter Final), St. James V Oughterard 19:00,