Minister Continues Engagement With Sport Sector

Minister of State for Sport, Brendan Griffin, today hosted the latest online meeting with representatives of the sporting sector. The engagement focussed on the broad range of impacts on sporting organisations as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The sports sector individuals represented today were: Philip Browne (IRFU, CEO), Ciaran Gallagher (Gymnastics Ireland, CEO), Sarah Keane (Swim Ireland, CEO), Chris Kitchen (Triathlon Ireland, CEO), Miriam Malone (Paralympics Ireland, CEO), Matt McKerrow (Cycling Ireland, CEO), Mary O’Connor (Federation of Irish Sport), Gary Owens (FAI), Peter Sherrard (Olympic Federation of Ireland, CEO), Tom Ryan (GAA, CEO), John Treacy (Sport Ireland, CEO), Paul McDermott (Sport Ireland).

Minister Griffin said: “Through my ongoing engagements with the sporting sector, I am acutely aware of how Irish sport is being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The resilience and commitment of the people who organise and run sport in Ireland has been very evident during this crisis. I greatly appreciate that, like so many other sectors, sport in Ireland is determined to play its part in these testing times.With no fixtures taking place and major events being postponed, every sport has been brought to a halt.

The Government is so appreciative of what sport has done for the country at this time, including making facilities available as well as sports club members looking out for vulnerable people in our communities. All those who love sport are missing their normal pursuits and this is very difficult for sports people at every level.

We are all are united in the aim of ensuring that the sector will recover when sport returns. The Government’s range of vital supports is helping sport in Ireland to survive and we will continue to maintain a constant dialogue with the sector during this rapidly evolving situation.

The Covid-19 crisis has highlighted just how important sport is to the Irish people and I know that sport will have an enormous role in helping Ireland return to normality when we get through this situation.”