Mini Sevens Boys And Girls Football Finals

The Cumann Na mBunscol Mini Sevens Boys Football Finals will be held in Lár Ionad in Loughgeorge on Monday next the 21st of October with the Girls Finals starting at 9.30am and the Boys Finals starting at 12 Noon.

Here are the details of both Finals.

MINI – SEVENS GIRLS FOOTBALL FINALS

VENUE: Lar ionad, Loughgeorge

DATE : Monday, 21 October

TIME: 9.30 a.m.

GROUP 1

1. Kilbannon

3. Moycullen

2. G.S.Mhic Amhlaigh

4. Dunmore

GROUP 2

1. Bullaun

2. Cregmore

3. Mervue

GROUP 3

1. Aughrim

2. Corrandulla

3. Killeeneen

GROUP 4

1. An Spidéal

2. Newtown

3. Garrafrauns

FORMAT FOR GAMES:

Group 1: 1 v 2, 3 v 4, 1 v 3, 2 v 4, 1 v 4, 2 v 3.

Groups 2, 3 and 4: 1 v 2, 1 v 3, 2 v 3.

SEMIFINAL 1: Winners of Group 1 v Winners of Group 2 11.00 a.m.

SEMIFINAL 2: Winners of Group 3 v Winners of Group 4 11.00 a.m.

FINAL: Winners of semifinal 1 v Winners of semifinal 2. 11.30 a.m.

PRESENTATION OF CUP AND MEDALS: 12.00 noon

Games for Groups 2, 3 and 4 will be 8 mins per half

Games for Group 1 will be 5 mins per half

Semifinals and final will be 8 mins per half.

In group games, 2 points for a win, 1 for a draw, scoring differences are taken into account.

If 2 teams are still level, play-off game of 3 mins per half ensues. If still level, game restarts and first score wins (Golden score).

Same applies in semi-finals and final.

RULES:

Each school must furnish numbered team list with dates of birth to coordinator on the day.

Only 10 girls allowed on panel.

One hop, one solo or 2 solos only allowed

Goalkeeper to take kick out.

4 steps allowed in possession. No penalties.

Otherwise normal rules apply.

Cup and medals for winners, medals for all other semi-finalists.

4 qualified referees will be on duty .Be on time.

Use any available dressing room.

MINI – SEVENS BOYS FOOTBALL FINALS

VENUE: Lárionad, Loughgeorge

DATE : Monday, 21 October

TIME: 12.00 noon

GROUP 1

1. Annagh Hill

2. Dunmore

3. Monivea (w)

4. Tuairίnί

GROUP 2

1. Carnmore

2. Mountbellew (w)

3. Cloughanover

4. Bullaun

GROUP 3

1. G.S. de hĺde

2. Loughrea

3. Clonberne (w)

4. G.S.Mhic Amhlaigh

GROUP 4

1. Portumna

2. Ballymana

3. Barna

FORMAT FOR GAMES:

Groups 1, 2 and 3: 1 v 2, 3 v 4, 1 v 3, 2 v 4, 1 v 4, 2 v 3.

Group 4:1 v 2, 1 v 3, 2 v 3.

SEMIFINAL 1: Winners of Group 1 v Winners of Group 2 1.45 p.m.

SEMIFINAL 2: Winners of Group 3 v Winners of Group 4 1.45 p.m.

FINAL: Winners of semi-final 1 v Winners of semi-final 2. 2.15 p.m.

PRESENTATION OF CUP AND MEDALS: 2.45 p.m.

Games for Groups 1, 2 and 3 will be 5 mins per half

Games for Group 4 will be 8 mins per half

Semi finals and final will be 8 mins per half.

In group games, 2 points for a win, 1 for a draw, scoring differences are taken into account. If 2 teams are still level, play-off game of 3 mins per half ensues. If still level, game restarts and first score wins (Golden score) Same applies in semi finals and final.

RULES:

Each school must furnish numbered team list with dates of birth to coordinator on the day.

Only 10 boys allowed on panel.

One hop, one solo or 2 solos only allowed .

Goalkeeper to take kick out.

4 steps allowed in possession. No penalties.

Otherwise normal rules apply.

Cup and medals for winners, medals for all other semi-finalists.

4 qualified referees will be on duty.

Be on time. Use any available dressing room.