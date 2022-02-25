Milltown woman retires after 39 years in Croke Park

One of the best known Galwegians working in Croke Park for nearly four decades retires on Monday. Kathy Slattery from Milltown has been the National Finance Manager at Ireland’s largest sporting body for a large part of the 39 years she has spent working for the GAA. This weekend she will be in attendance at the annual GAA Congress in the Connacht GAA Centre in Bekan where many tributes are expected to be paid to one of the most influential female workers in the recent history of the GAA.

Kathy has travelled the country as part of her work for the GAA, ensuring that county boards are financially well run and tax compliant, and even helping to ‘bailout’ certain counties like Galway and Kildare in recent years who have run into financial difficulties. She has been the point of contact for many clubs around the country who have applied for grants and financial assistance over the years and is a hugely well liked figure within the higher ranks of GAA officialdom who will be sorely missed.