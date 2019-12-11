Mick Culhane outlines his plans for Galway GAA

The Galway GAA County Board Convention takes place next Monday night, Dec 16th at 7pm in the Salthill Hotel and there will be a contest for the position of Chairperson between Pat Kearney and Mick Culhane.

Mick Culhane from the Salthill Knocknacarra club spoke earlier on this morning to Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks about his plans for the future of Galway GAA as outlined in a four page manifesto (below) circulated to all the GAA clubs in the county and he began by explaining his decision to run for the position…(following 30 second ad)