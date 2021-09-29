Micheal Donoghue withdraws from Galway hurling manager selection process

2017 All Ireland senior hurling winning manager Micheal Donoghue is now NOT in contention for the vacant Galway Senior Hurling Manager position. Donoghue had been widely linked with a return to the post since Shane O’Neill’s recent resignation. However it emerged last night that he does not wish to go forward in the current process, so speculation has increased again on the possibility of Davy Fitzgerald being approached.

The deadline for senior hurling manager nominations closed on September 17th, with several names said to have been put forward, but in a recent TV interview Davy Fitz made it clear that he would not be interested in being appointed if Micheal Donoghue was willing to return.

Other candidates, such as Johnny Kelly, Brian Hanley and Jeffrey Lynskey were mentioned as possible Galway managers, with the hurling committee intending on announcing an appointment next week.