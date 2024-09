Micheal Donoghue Ratified As Galway Senior Hurling Manager – The Reaction

Share story:

Micheal Donoghue has been ratified as Galway Senior Hurling manager on a four year term.

The announcement has just been made following a meeting of the Galway County Board.

Micheal will be joined by Francis Forde, Noel Larkin and Eamon O’Shea as backroom staff with one more to be announced in due course.

Galway Bay FM Hurling Commentator Sean Walsh gave his reaction on Over The Line.

“