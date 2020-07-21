Micheal Donoghue previews opening weekend of Galway club hurling championships

Galway’s 2017 All Ireland winning manager Micheál Donoghue has joined the Galway Bay FM sports team for this year’s county senior hurling championship, which starts on Friday night with the clash of Loughrea and Tommie Larkins in Athenry. He has been chatting to Sean Walsh about the opening weekend of matches…
Weekend Club Hurling Championship Coverage on Galway Bay FM:
Sports Schedule Weekend July 24th – 26th
Friday 24th July
Brooks Senior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1
Loughrea V Tommy Larkins at Kenny Park, 7pm
Live commentary with Tommy Devane and Cyril Farrell
Saturday 25th July
Brooks Senior A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1
Turloughmore V Liam Mellows at Pearse Stadium, 2pm
Live commentary with Niall Canavan and Micheál Donoghue
Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1
Kinvara V Ballinderreen at Kenny Park, 2pm
Tommy Devane updates
Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1
Athenry V Beagh at Loughrea, 2pm
Gordon Duane updates
Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 1
Mullagh V Kilnadeema-Leitrim at Duggan Park, 2pm
Darren Kelly updates
Brooks Senior A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 1
Castlegar V St Thomas at Pearse Stadium, 6pm
Live commentary with Sean Walsh and Cyril Farrell
Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1
Killimordaly V Ardrahan at Kenny Park, 6pm
Tommy Devane updates
Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 1
Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Padraig Pearses at Duggan Park, 6pm
Darren Kelly updates
Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1
Kilconieron V Athenry at Loughrea, 6pm
Gordon Duane updates
Sunday 26th July
Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1
Carnmore V An Spideál at Pearse Stadium, 11.30am
Tomas Keating updates
Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1
Castlegar V Sylane at Tuam Stadium, 1pm
Kevin O’Dwyer updates
Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1
Kiltormer V Abbeyknockmoy at Duggan Park, 1pm
Darren Kelly updates
Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 1
Kilbeacanty V Meelick-Eyrecourt at Loughrea, 1pm
Gordon Duane updates
Brooks Senior A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 1
Sarsfields V Portumna at Kenny Park
Live commentary with Tommy Devane and Niall Canavan
Brooks Senior A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1
Clarinbridge V Oranmore-Maree at Pearse Stadium, 3.30pm
Tomas Keating updates
Brooks Senior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1
Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Cappataggle at Duggan Park, 5pm
Darren Kelly updates
Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 1
Turloughmore V Annaghdown at Tuam Stadium, 5pm
Kevin O’Dwyer updates
Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 1
Killimor V Rahoon-Newcastle at Loughrea, 5pm
Gordon Duane updates
Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1
Craughwell V Gort at Kenny Park, 6.30pm
Live commentary from Sean Walsh and Niall Canavan