Micheal Donoghue previews opening weekend of Galway club hurling championships

Galway’s 2017 All Ireland winning manager Micheál Donoghue has joined the Galway Bay FM sports team for this year’s county senior hurling championship, which starts on Friday night with the clash of Loughrea and Tommie Larkins in Athenry. He has been chatting to Sean Walsh about the opening weekend of matches…

Weekend Club Hurling Championship Coverage on Galway Bay FM:

Sports Schedule Weekend July 24th – 26th

Friday 24th July

Brooks Senior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1

Loughrea V Tommy Larkins at Kenny Park, 7pm

Live commentary with Tommy Devane and Cyril Farrell

Saturday 25th July

Brooks Senior A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1

Turloughmore V Liam Mellows at Pearse Stadium, 2pm

Live commentary with Niall Canavan and Micheál Donoghue

Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1

Kinvara V Ballinderreen at Kenny Park, 2pm

Tommy Devane updates

Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1

Athenry V Beagh at Loughrea, 2pm

Gordon Duane updates

Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 1

Mullagh V Kilnadeema-Leitrim at Duggan Park, 2pm

Darren Kelly updates

Brooks Senior A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 1

Castlegar V St Thomas at Pearse Stadium, 6pm

Live commentary with Sean Walsh and Cyril Farrell

Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1

Killimordaly V Ardrahan at Kenny Park, 6pm

Tommy Devane updates

Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 1

Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Padraig Pearses at Duggan Park, 6pm

Darren Kelly updates

Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1

Kilconieron V Athenry at Loughrea, 6pm

Gordon Duane updates

Sunday 26th July

Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1

Carnmore V An Spideál at Pearse Stadium, 11.30am

Tomas Keating updates

Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1

Castlegar V Sylane at Tuam Stadium, 1pm

Kevin O’Dwyer updates

Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1

Kiltormer V Abbeyknockmoy at Duggan Park, 1pm

Darren Kelly updates

Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 1

Kilbeacanty V Meelick-Eyrecourt at Loughrea, 1pm

Gordon Duane updates

Brooks Senior A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 1

Sarsfields V Portumna at Kenny Park

Live commentary with Tommy Devane and Niall Canavan

Brooks Senior A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1

Clarinbridge V Oranmore-Maree at Pearse Stadium, 3.30pm

Tomas Keating updates

Brooks Senior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1

Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Cappataggle at Duggan Park, 5pm

Darren Kelly updates

Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 1

Turloughmore V Annaghdown at Tuam Stadium, 5pm

Kevin O’Dwyer updates

Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 1

Killimor V Rahoon-Newcastle at Loughrea, 5pm

Gordon Duane updates

Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1

Craughwell V Gort at Kenny Park, 6.30pm

Live commentary from Sean Walsh and Niall Canavan