Micheal Breathnach Out To Overcome Russel Rovers In All-Ireland Junior Club Semi-Final

AIB All-Ireland Junior Hurling Club Semi-Final

Micheal Breathnach v Russel Rovers (Cork)

Kilmallock, Co Limerick – Sunday, 1.30pm

This Sunday, Micheal Breathnach will attempt to reach the final of the All-Ireland Junior Club Hurling Championships when they face Cork champions Russel Rovers in Kilmallock. (Throw in – 1.30pm)

Incredibly, since the first All-Ireland Junior Club Championships in 2003, no Galway team have ever reached the final of this competition and Micheal Breathnach themselves had never reached this stage of the competition, losing the Connacht Final to a Keith Raymond inspired Calry/St Joseph’s in 2016.

However, following their County Final win over Barna Na Forbachta, Micheal Breathnach overcame Naomh Eoin in the Connacht Final to book their date with Russel Rovers on Sunday next.

John Mulligan spoke to their manager Cartach Breathnach about the team and their preparations since that Connacht Final win…

Picture taken from the Connacht Tribune – October 18th 2019