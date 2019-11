Micheal Breathnach are the Connacht Junior Hurling Club Champions after beating Naomh Eoin from Sligo in the final played at the Connacht Centre of Excellence at Bekan. Micheal Breathnach winning by 1-12 to 0-8.

Tomas Keating reports

After the game, Tomas spoke to the manager Cárthach Bán Breathnach