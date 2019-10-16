Micheal Breathnach and Oughterard set for IFC final replay

For the second year in a row, the Galway Intermediate football championship final will go to a replay as Micheal Breathnach and Oughterard renew their rivalry at 3.30pm on Saturday in Pearse Stadium. The sides drew 0-14 each in a very exciting drawn match last Sunday week at the same venue and Oughterard manager Tommy Finnerty has been telling Ollie Turner about the mood in the camp in the immediate aftermath of the drawn game…

Micheal Breathnach have never won an Intermediate Championship in Galway as they look to mark their immediate return to the senior ranks as champions. Their manager Frank Doherty has an impressive CV since he led Caltra to All Ireland club glory in 2005 and the former St Michaels stalwart has also been telling Ollie Turner about the mixed emotions in the Micheal Breathnach dressing room after the drawn game…

The Intermediate football championship began in Galway in 1982 when St Gabriels were the first champions. Oughterard and St Grellans Ballinasloe have won the most titles (3), while Saturday will be the fifth time the title will be decided in a replay.

Intermediate football final results:

1982 St Gabriels 2-15 Cortoon 0-10

1983 Salthill 3-7 St Michaels 1-4

1984 Oughterard 2-15 Cortoon Shamrocks 1-4

1985 St Michaels 2-8 Moycullen 2-5

1986 St Grellans 0-13 Barna 0-3

1987 An Cheathru Rua 0-12 Headford 2-5

1988 Mervue 1-8 Leitir Mór 1-5

1989 Clonbur 1-8 St Brendans 0-9

1990 Annaghdown 2-13 Caltra 0-5

1991 Killannin 1-8 St Brendans 1-5

1992 St Grellans 3-11 Oranmore Maree 1-9

1993 Dunmore MacHales 1-7 Kilkerrin Clonberne 0-6

1994 Clonbur 0-11 St Brendans 1-5

1995 Leitir Mór 0-11 St Michaels 1-5

1996 Oughterard 1-10 Annaghdown 2-7; Oughterard 0-7 Annaghdown 0-5 (replay)

1997 Caltra 2-4 Cortoon Shamrocks 0-9

1998 Mountbellew Moylough 1-9 Barna 0-7

1999 Cortoon Shamrocks 0-13 An Spideal 0-10

2000 St Grellans 1-6 Corofin 1-6; St Grellans 1-6 Corofin 0-8 (replay)

2001 Oughterard 1-13 Clifden 0-6

2002 Claregalway 0-8 Clonbur 0-7

2003 Cortoon Shamrocks 1-11 Clonbur 0-13

2004 Dunmore MacHales 1-9 Caherlistrane 0-11

2005 Caherlistrane 0-12 Clonbur 0-8

2006 Menlough 0-12 St James 0-11

2007 Moycullen 1-11 Monivea Abbey 0-7

2008 St Michaels 0-11 Glenamaddy 0-10

2009 Leitir Mór 0-9 St James 0-7

2010 St James 0-9 An Spideal 0-7

2011 Kilconly 1-6 Oughterard 0-9; Kilconly 2-5 Oughterard 0-7 (replay)

2012 Carna Cashel 2-13 Athenry 0-9

2013 Menlough 1-12 Claregalway 2-8

2014 Killannin 0-13 Moycullen 0-10

2015 Moycullen 1-10 Athenry 0-9

2016 Monivea Abbey 0-9 Kilkerrin Clonberne 0-8

2017 Claregalway 1-12 Williamstown 0-12

2018 An Spideal 0-11 Micheal Breathnach 0-11; An Spideal 1-13 Micheal Breathnach 1-11 (replay)

2019 Micheal Breathnach 0-14 Oughterard 0-14