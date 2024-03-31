Michael Duffy on on the mark in St Tropez

Galwegian steers Budweiser to two-star Grand Prix triumph

Galway show jumper, Michael Duffy had the Tricolour flying high on Saturday, bagging victory in the two-star Grand Prix at St Tropez, riding the talented eight-year-old stallion Budweiser.

Turloughmore native Duffy was one of two Irish riders among the 13 through to the jump-off, with namesake Michael G Duffy having to be content with eighth after having a pole down on Velvet Underground.

A lightning time of 37 seconds flat by the stunning grey Budweiser, owned by Claddagh Stables-Killard Sud and Oosterlaar Horses Import & Export, snatched the ultimate garlands, with nine hundredths of a second in hand on German rider Tony Stormanns and Donjon d’Asschaut.

Duffy had an opportunity of recording a big Gassin Polo Club Tour double when jumping clear in the three-star 1.55m Grand Prix on Dublin but unfortunately, ten penalties in the jump-off meant they had to settle for 15th. The class was won by Lalie Saclier and on the ten-year-old mare, J’Adore.

Elsewhere, Shane Breen and his homebred Scarteen recorded a fourth-place finish in the three-star ranking class at Arezzo on Friday, while fellow Tipperary native Thomas Ryan and Connoisseur Pwr finished ninth.

A total of 75 combinations lined up for the 1.45m Toscana Tour examination and an electric clear round in a time of 70.35 secured a strong finish for Breen and the horse he owns in partnership with Marianne Schindele, behind the winner, Marlon Modolo Zanotelli (Brazil), who scorched the earth with Zy-Zento clocking 66.37.

Ryan and Connoisseur bagged a share of the prize money with a time of 72.31.