Galway Bay FM

31 March 2024

~2 minutes read

Michael Duffy on on the mark in St Tropez

Share story:
Michael Duffy on on the mark in St Tropez

Galwegian steers Budweiser to two-star Grand Prix triumph

Galway show jumper, Michael Duffy had the Tricolour flying high on Saturday, bagging victory in the two-star Grand Prix at St Tropez, riding the talented eight-year-old stallion Budweiser.

Turloughmore native Duffy was one of two Irish riders among the 13 through to the jump-off, with namesake Michael G Duffy having to be content with eighth after having a pole down on Velvet Underground.

A lightning time of 37 seconds flat by the stunning grey Budweiser, owned by Claddagh Stables-Killard Sud and Oosterlaar Horses Import & Export, snatched the ultimate garlands, with nine hundredths of a second in hand on German rider Tony Stormanns and Donjon d’Asschaut.

Duffy had an opportunity of recording a big Gassin Polo Club Tour double when jumping clear in the three-star 1.55m Grand Prix on Dublin but unfortunately, ten penalties in the jump-off meant they had to settle for 15th. The class was won by Lalie Saclier and on the ten-year-old mare, J’Adore.

Elsewhere, Shane Breen and his homebred Scarteen recorded a fourth-place finish in the three-star ranking class at Arezzo on Friday, while fellow Tipperary native Thomas Ryan and Connoisseur Pwr finished ninth.

A total of 75 combinations lined up for the 1.45m Toscana Tour examination and an electric clear round in a time of 70.35 secured a strong finish for Breen and the horse he owns in partnership with Marianne Schindele, behind the winner, Marlon Modolo Zanotelli (Brazil), who scorched the earth with Zy-Zento clocking 66.37.

Ryan and Connoisseur bagged a share of the prize money with a time of 72.31.

Share story:

Formula One Round Up with Darragh Canning

Darragh Canning of P1 Predict joined John on Sunday Sport to look back at an eventful Australian Grand Prix and look ahead to next weekend’s Japanes...

2024 Connacht Senior Football Championship Preview

Next Saturday will see the opening game of the Connacht Senior Football Championship when Galway travel to McGovern Park in Ruislip to face London in the ...

Doogue shows calm in Sligo storm

Castleknock golfer Mark Doogue progressed as leading qualifier into the match play stages of the Connolly Motor Group West of Ireland Amateur Open Champio...

Last Minute try denies Connacht at Benetton - Commentary and Reaction

Connacht were pipped at the death as they fell 18-14 to Benetton in Italy on Saturday afternoon. A try in the 80th minute from Flanker Alessandro Izekor w...