Michael Duffy 10th and Ireland 4th going into the European Showjumping Team Final

Turloughmore Showjumper Michael Duffy jumped his second clear of the European Showjumping Championships in Milan this afternoon and is now 10th in the Individual Championship with the top 25 qualifying for the European Individual Final on Sunday.

His clear on Cinca 3, combined with Shane Sweetnam who also jumped clear, means that Ireland is 4th in the team event going into the final tomorrow afternoon.

Eoin McMahon had 4 faults with Trevor Breen on 8 faults.

Less than half a penalty separates the top four going into tomorrow as Ireland bids to win the European team championship for the first time since 2017.

Michael’s father Paul spoke to John Mulligan moments after the jumping finished.

Paul also explained what will happen tomorrow.