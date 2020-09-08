Messi Signs For Salthill Devon – Sort Of

There had been worldwide speculation in the past week about who Lionel Messi might sign for, as his days with Barcelona appeared to be over.

Salthill Devon can confirm that he has actually signed for Salthill Devon – it may even be the last Barcelona shirt bearing his name and signature.

However, the bid was dashed at the last second when Messi actually confirmed that he would stay with the Catalan club for one more year!

Joking aside, The ‘Argentina Connection’ goes back 70 years with soccer in Salthill, starting with the 1950 world cup. At that time the club was a ‘bunch of lads’ with not shirts, no pitch – they just wanted to play!

Ollie Daniels explains the story to Mike Rafferty

Salthill Devon is running a unique limited draw with the centerpiece being the ‘Messi Jersey’. It is limited to 100 tickets, 100 shirts – so everyone a winner – tickets will be €50. The top prize is, of course, the Messi shirt, but you could also win a shirt signed by

John Egan + Ireland team, Greg Cunningham, Méabh DeBúrca, Julie Ann Russell, Steve Folan, Ryan Manning, Colin Hawkins, Aaron Connolly, Daryl Horgan + Hibs Squad. More signings will be confirmed in the next couple of weeks.

Full details on how to enter can be found here