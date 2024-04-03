Galway Bay FM

3 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Mervue United Women looking to win Connacht FA Shield this Sunday

Mervue United Women looking to win Connacht FA Shield this Sunday

Mervue United is a club with great history and tradition and this Sunday they hope to add another chapter when they face Gurteen in the Connacht FA Ladies Shield Final (Kick off – 12.30pm).

It is the first time they have reached this decider, with an impressive 1-0 win over Straide and Foxford United of the Mayo League in the semi-final.

Last year’s final saw Dunmore Town take on Shiven Rovers in a game that the Newbridge side win on penalties after a dramatic 3-3 draw after extra time.

Their manager Noel Connolly is a well known figure in the game in Galway and he spoke to John Mulligan ahead of the final.

Path to The Final

Mervue United

Preliminary Round: Bye

Round One: Mervue 1 Loughrea 0

Quarter Final: Mervue 7 Killala 1

Semi Final: Mervue 1 Straide and Foxford United 0

Gurteen

Prelimary Round: Bye

Round One: Given a walkover by Maree/Oranmore

Quarter Final: Gurteen 2 Castlerea Celtic 1

Semi Final: Gurteen 3 Athenry 3 (Gurteen win 4-3 on pens)

