Mervue United vs Ferns United (FAI Women’s Amateur Cup Quarter-Final Preview with Noel Connolly)

Mervue United head into unchartered waters this Sunday (2nd June 2024) when they welcome Wexford’s Ferns United in the FAI Women’s Amateur Cup quarter-final.

Just two years after the women’s section was formed in the club, the city side have made gigantic strides to reach this stage following a 3-2 victory over Knocknacarra. Mervue recently also won the Championship League play-off on penalties against Moyne Villa.

Their opponents are among the tournament favourites and have already knocked out defending champions Terenure Rangers, and overcame Benfica on penalties just last weekend.

Leading up to the match, Mervue United manager Noel Connolly has been speaking with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Kick-off at Fahy’s Field on Sunday is 3pm.