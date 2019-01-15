Mervue United handed tough draw in FAI Junior Cup

Mervue United have been handed a tough draw in the last 16 of the FAI Junior Cup. The Galway side will have to travel to 2014 champions St Michaels from Tipperary on the first weekend in February, while the other Connacht side in the draw Westport Utd have also been drawn away from home to another Tipperary side, Peake Villa from Thurles. The draw in full:

Rosemount Mulvey or Crumlin Utd v Clonmel Town

Evergreen FC v VEC FC

Crettyard Utd v Glengad Utd

Gorey Rangers v Sheriff YC

Regional Utd or St Pauls Artane v Tramore AFC

St Michaels v Mervue Utd

Peake Villa v Westport Utd

Ballymun Utd v Aisling Annacotty

Ties to be played on or before Feb 3rd