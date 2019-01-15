Mervue United handed tough draw in FAI Junior Cup
Written by Sport GBFM on 15 January 2019
Mervue United have been handed a tough draw in the last 16 of the FAI Junior Cup. The Galway side will have to travel to 2014 champions St Michaels from Tipperary on the first weekend in February, while the other Connacht side in the draw Westport Utd have also been drawn away from home to another Tipperary side, Peake Villa from Thurles. The draw in full:
Rosemount Mulvey or Crumlin Utd v Clonmel Town
Evergreen FC v VEC FC
Crettyard Utd v Glengad Utd
Gorey Rangers v Sheriff YC
Regional Utd or St Pauls Artane v Tramore AFC
St Michaels v Mervue Utd
Peake Villa v Westport Utd
Ballymun Utd v Aisling Annacotty
Ties to be played on or before Feb 3rd