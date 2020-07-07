Men’s Super League Teams Learn Conference Fate And Four New Teams Join Division 1

The Men’s National Competitions Committee (MNCC) has confirmed which teams will compete in each of the Men’s Super League and Division One Conferences, with four new sides also joining Division 1 next season. The fees for clubs competing in both divisions have been halved by the MNCC, to help clubs who are dealing with the fallout from Covid-19.

The four new teams in Division 1 are Killarney-based Team Kerry, Drogheda Wolves and Malahide, who enter the National League for the first time, while Titans Basketball Club return after a year’s absence.

Maree and Moycullen will be in the Southern Conference along with Newly promoted Ballincollig, Neptune, the Kerry duo of KCYMS and last season’s Super League runners-up, Tralee Warriors.

Defending Super League champions Belfast Star will be in the six-team North Conference, alongside five Dublin sides – Eanna, UCD Marian, Templeogue, Killester and DCU Saints.

Titans will be in the Northern Conference along with Malahide, Drogheda Wolves, Tolka Rovers, Dublin Lions, LYIT, Sligo All-Stars and Ulster University.

The Division 1 South Conference will comprise of two Killarney clubs, St Pauls and Team Kerry, two Limerick sides – Limerick Celtics and UL Eagles, with Cork’s Fr Mathews, WIT Waterford, Portlaoise Panthers and IT Carlow completing the conference.

Chair of the MNCC, Bernard O’Byrne, said: “We are delighted to welcome four new teams to Division One. All four clubs made impressive presentations to the MNCC at the weekend and we’re looking forward to seeing them in National League action.

“We have decided to reduce the entrance fees for Super League and Division One, as we recognise what clubs are going through financially.”

Fees for clubs compete in the Super League and Division One, will now be €250 for next season only. It has also been confirmed there will be no changes to the rules on overseas players, however each club must strictly apply the government’s Covid-19 regulations, when it comes to testing, isolation and all other guidelines. All National League players will be required to complete a Covid-19 Compliance Form before being deemed eligible to play by the MNCC.