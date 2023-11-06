Galway Bay FM

6 November 2023

Menlough wins County Junior Promotion Playoff – The Commentary

Menlough will be playing Intermediate Championship Football next year after beating Tuam Stars in Pearse Stadium in the Promotion Playoff on Sunday morning.

Their 0-11 to 0-7 win means that they have conquered all before them in the Junior Championship this year.

Commentary from Jonathan Higgins and Barry Cullinane

Match Report from Kevin Dwyer

The Menlough team that beat Tuam Stars on Sunday in the OCC Construction Junior Playoff.

