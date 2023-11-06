Menlough wins County Junior Promotion Playoff – The Commentary

Menlough will be playing Intermediate Championship Football next year after beating Tuam Stars in Pearse Stadium in the Promotion Playoff on Sunday morning.

Their 0-11 to 0-7 win means that they have conquered all before them in the Junior Championship this year.

Commentary from Jonathan Higgins and Barry Cullinane

Match Report from Kevin Dwyer

