Menlough vs St. Michael’s (Connacht Junior Football Quarter-Final Preview with Neil McHugh)

After winning two trophies and achieving promotion back to intermediate football, Menlough turn their attention to the Connacht junior championship this Saturday (11th November) when they host Roscommon winners St. Michael’s.

The north Galway side secured their place with a 3-14 to 0-4 win over Clonbur two weeks previously, before beating Tuam Stars last Sunday in the junior promotion play-off.

Leading up to their Connacht quarter-final, Menlough manager Neil McHugh has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Tuam Stadium on Saturday is 2pm.