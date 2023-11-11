Menlough v St Michaels – Commentary and Reaction

Menlough are through to the Semi-Final of the Connacht Junior Club Football Championship following a 1-13 to 0-10 win over Roscommon’s St Michaels in Tuam Stadium.

The win puts Neil McHugh’s side through to the Connacht Semi-Final against Mayo’s Laherdane McHales next weekend.

Here is the commentary from Darren Kelly and Kevin Dwyer.

Kevin Dwyer has the Full Time match report.

After the game, Darren and Kevin looked back on Menlough’s win.

Darren spoke to Menlough Manager Neil McHugh.

Darren also spoke to Man of the Match Sean Hansberry.