Menlough GAA Club gearing up for Galway Gathering

Next Friday night, Galway GAA Supporters will converge on the Claddagh Ring in Hendon, London ahead of the Connacht Senior Championship game between Galway and London.

Galway Bay FM Sport will be there between 7pm and 9pm to bring all the colour of this great occasion.

As part of the night, Menlough GAA Club will hold a special raffle and auction, and Conor Laffey and Niall Brennan joined John in the studio.