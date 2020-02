Meelick/Eyrecourt are Under 21 A1 Hurling Champions.

Meelick/Eyrecourt secured county under 21 hurling silverware for the second year in succession on Saturday following a 1-15 to 0-16 victory over Kilconieron in Duggan Park, Ballinasloe.

Niall Fleming’s first minute goal set the platform for their victory and they led 1-6 to 0-8 at half-time.

Liam McDermott was also proficient in the scoring stakes with 11 points over the hour as they kept their opponents at bay to win by two points.