Meelick-Eyrecourt and Killimor face each other in County Intermediate Hurling Final

Action from last year’s County Semi-Final between the teams

Meelick-Eyrecourt and Killimor lock horns on Saturday afternoon in the Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Final in Duggan Park (Throw in at 4pm).

The game will be preceded by the County Junior A Final between Mountbellew/Moylough and Ballygar at 2pm.

This is the second time in two years that the teams have met in the final stages of the championship.

Last year, Killimor came out on top winning by 1-16 to 0-16 to book their place in the final against Maigh Cuilinn.

Unfortunately for Killimor, it was a final that did not go their way with the deciding moment coming at the last minute.

Highlights of the 2021 Final won by Maigh Cuilinn

How the Groups in the 2022 County Intermediate Hurling Championships Played Out

This year has seen both teams put in impressive performances in the championship.

Killimor overcame Sylane in the Semi-Final by 2-18 to 1-9

Their manager Dessie O’Brien spoke to Niall Canavan

Meelick-Eyrecourt beat Rahoon/Newcastle in their Semi-Final by 1-17 to 1-12

Their manager Damien Howe also spoke to Niall

Routes to the final

Killimor

The Killimor Panel who faced Syland in the County Semi-Final

Group Stages

Round One – Killimor 2-18 Castlegar 0-13

Round Two – Killimor 3-17 Kiltormer 0-16

Round Three – Killimor 4-23 Abbeyknockmoy 0-17

Knockout Stages

Quarter Final – Killimor 5-27 Turloughmore 0-12

Semi-Final – Killimor 2-18 Sylane 1-9

Meelick-Eyrecourt

The Meelick-Eyrecourt Panel who faced Rahoon-Newcastle in the County Semi-Final

Group Stages

Round One – Meelick-Eyrecourt 3-22 Kilbeacanty 0-9

Round Two – Meelick-Eyrecourt 2-21 Carnmore 4-15

Round Three – Meelick-Eyrecourt 3-28 Craughwell 0-11

Knockout Stages

Quarter Final – Meelick-Eyrecourt 2-18 Abbeyknockmoy 1-17

Semi-Final – Meelick-Eyrecourt 1-17 Rahoon-Newcastle 1-12

