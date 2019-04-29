McKibbin first on Bridgestone grid after McEvoy win; Rafferty leads domestic race

Holywood golfer Tom McKibbin leads the race for the Bridgestone Boys International Order of Merit after his spectacular success at the Peter McEvoy Trophy.

McKibbin won the prestigious McEvoy Trophy in sensational fashion at Copt Heath, England on 18 April. The Ireland Boys international, 16, holed his third shot for a winning birdie during a playoff for the trophy. His win moved him top of the Bridgestone Boys International Order of Merit, 35 points clear of Lisburn’s Aaron Marshall, who had to settle for a share of second in the McEvoy Trophy following McKibbin’s dramatic playoff victory. The teenager also collected the Sage Valley Junior Invitational at the weekend completing a unique double.

Overall, it was an excellent week for the Ireland players at Copt Heath. Connemara’s Luke O’Neill finished one shot behind the leaders and is now third on the Bridgestone Boys International Order of Merit, well clear Royal Dublin’s Max Kennedy in fourth. The Fairhaven Trophy, 3-5 May, is the next event in the series.

Meanwhile, Dundalk international Caolan Rafferty is the front runner in the Bridgestone Order of Merit. Rafferty, 26, won the West of Ireland at Co Sligo on 9 April to pick up maximum points. The Maynooth University student finished four shots clear of the field and leads the Bridgestone Order of Merit from Ireland teammate Conor Purcell. Purcell, 21, was tied second at the West but can move ahead of Rafferty by finishing inside the top 13 at the Flogas Irish Amateur Open (16-19 May). Rafferty is an absentee from the blue riband championship because the tournament clashes with his third level exams.

Jack McDonnell (Forrest Little), Robert Brazill (Naas) and Tiarnan McLarnon (Massereene) complete the top five on the Bridgestone Order of Merit after one event. The Flogas Irish Amateur Open is the next event in the series.

BRIDGESTONE ORDER OF MERIT – TOP 10

1 C Rafferty (Dundalk) 250

2 C Purcell (Portmarnock) 130

3 J McDonnell (Forrest Little) 100

4 R Brazill (Naas) 90

5 T McLarnon (Massereene) 80

6 S Doyle (Black Bush) 75

7 R Mullarney (Galway) 70

8 H Gillivan (Westport) 65

9 R McNelis (Fintona) 63

10 G Cullen (The Links Portmarnock) 62

BRIDGESTONE BOYS INTERNATIONAL ORDER OF MERIT – TOP 10

1 T McKibbin (Holywood) 110

2 A Marshall (Lisburn) 75

3 L O’Neill (Connemara) 70

4 M Kennedy (Royal Dublin) 29

5 R Galligan (Elm Park) 20

6 J Byrne (Baltinglass) 15

7 S Doyle (Black Bush) 13

8 K Morrison (Greenacres) 10

9 J McCabe (Roganstown) 8

T10 D Keating (Seapoint), O Maguire (Slieve Russell) 5