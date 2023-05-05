McHale sponsored raceday now in its tenth year

McHale Raceday takes place on Monday 29th May

McHale Raceday, Ballinrobes’ richest raceday, takes place this year on Monday 29th May. It is now the tenth year of the hugely popular raceday with an all-jumps card going to post at 4:30 pm.

To mark the occasion, the graded McHale Mayo National has now an increased prize fund of €80,000, Ballinrobes’ most valuable race in 2023. The McHale Mayo Hurdle of €30,000 and the McHale Tiger Roll Beginners Steeplechase remain very competitive races on the day.

The Willie Mullins-trained Rock Road won last year’s feature race under jockey Kieran Callaghan. Willie Mullins, champion trainer, commented: ‘We are very much looking forward to McHale Raceday again at Ballinrobe this year. We had a great day last year with Rock Road giving young jockey Kieran Callaghan his first big win over fences in the McHale Mayo National. We have a few possibilities for McHale race day this year and we are very much looking forward to another tremendous day. We would like to wish McHale and Ballinrobe Racecourse well on the day”.

Padraic McHale, Managing Director of McHale commented;

“We are delighted to be teaming up again with our neighbours, Ballinrobe Races, to sponsor another exciting days racing on Monday, May 29th. The McHale Race Day is now in its tenth year in a row and has developed greatly over the years to become a part of the racing calendar with the McHale Mayo National being the feature race. Thanks to John and his team for all their efforts and we look forward to a great evening of racing on May 29th.”

John Flannelly, Ballinrobe Racecourse Manager commented:

“We are extremely grateful to McHale for their sponsorship of McHale raceday over the last ten years. The day has gone from strength to strength and we could not have done so without their support. We look forward to a great evening of racing”.

It has also been announced that Rásaí BEO, TG4’s highly-acclaimed racing programme, will broadcast live coverage from Ballinrobe on the day.

TG4’s Head of Sport, Rónán Ó Coisdealbha, said: “TG4 are very grateful to Horse Racing Ireland for continuing to provide us the opportunity to broadcast top quality race meetings from around the country and we look forward to our extended Rásaí Beo coverage this year.”

McHale Raceday takes place on day one of the 2-day May Festival. Tuesday 30th May is an all jumps card featuring the Monroe’s Live John Monroe Memorial H’cap Hurdle of €22,000. The first race goes to post at 5:30 pm

Visit www.ballinroberacecourse.ie to avail of the best ticket offers on the day.

For more information, contact John Flannelly, Ballinrobe Racecourse Manager. Tel: 094-9541811 or email: [email protected]