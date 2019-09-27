McAllister set for first competitive start as Connacht go in search of Scarlets win

Connacht coach Andy Friend has named his side to face the Scarlets tomorrow in the PRO14 with Prop Paddy McAllister is set to make his first competitive start in a Connacht jersey.

McAllister, who signed from Gloucester in the summer, made his debut in Connacht’s pre-season friendly win over against Munster at The Sportsground last Saturday.

He joins an experienced front row that includes tighthead Finlay Bealham and hooker Tom McCartney. Behind them will be Gavin Thornbury and Quinn Roux, both of whom impressed in Connacht’s three pre-season wins.

Captain Jarrad Butler will wear the now familiar number 8 jersey in a back row alongside Eoghan Masterson and Colby Fainga’a at blindside and openside respectively.

With Jack Carty away on international duty at the Rugby World Cup, Conor Fitzgerald is named at out-half alongside scrum-half Caolin Blade. Elsewhere in the back line , Tom Daly and Kyle Godwin will form the centre partnership with wingers Matt Healy and Stephen Fitzgerald and full-back Tiernan O’Halloran completing the side.

Ahead of the opening game of the season, Head Coach Andy Friend commented on the depth that will be required in the Connacht squad as they prepare for a season of PRO14 and Champions Cup action: “We used fifty players last season and we expect to use a similar number this time around. We have come through a really good pre-season where we have won three games from three and more importantly we have got to do a lot of work on the training field. I think we are definitely further along as a squad compared to where we were this time last season”.

Commenting on the challenge of the Scarlets, Friend added: “We are expecting a hugely competitive game. While they are missing players away on World Cup duty, they also have real depth in their squad. Both sides will be targeting a win, so I think we are in for quality game”.

Connacht Matchday Squad:

(15-9) Tiernan O’Halloran, Stephen Fitzgerald, Kyle Godwin, Tom Daly, Matt Healy, Conor Fitzgerald, Caolin Blade, (1-8) Paddy McAllister, Tom McCartney, Finlay Bealham, Gavin Thornbury, Quinn Roux, Eoghan Masterson, Colby Fainga’a, Jarrad Butler (Capt).

Replacements (16-23): Shane Delahunt, Denis Buckley, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Ultan Dillane, Eoin McKeon, Kieran Marmion, Peter Robb, Darragh Leader.

William Davies will be part of our Commentary team tomorrow evening and John Mulligan put it to him that on paper, this is a strong Connacht team…