Mazars Galway Win Chambers Ireland All Ireland Golf Chamber Championship

Chambers Ireland yesterday (12th October 2023) held the All Ireland Chamber Champions golf competition in the K Club, Straffan, Co. Kildare sponsored by The Noel Group.

Fifteen teams competed in the competition. The teams representing their Chambers were the winners of the individual Chamber golf competitions from all over Ireland during 2023. They competed for the overall title of Chambers Ireland All Ireland Chamber Champions.

Commenting on the event, Ian Talbot, Chief Executive of Chambers Ireland stated, ‘We were delighted to facilitate the coming together of Chamber teams for this golf competition. It was fitting that this took place in the world-renowned K Club which recently held the successful Irish Open. The anticipation was palpable before the start among the competing teams.’

Managing Director of Noel Group, Siobhan Kinsella, stated, “We are proud supporters of the Chamber network in Ireland and we are delighted to sponsor this prestigious event and heartily congratulate the winners.”

The winners of the team competition were:

First place – Mazars representing Galway Chamber. Second place – CAE Parc Aviation representing Shannon Chamber. Third place – Cellnex Ireland representing Laois Chamber.

Alan Brigdale from CAE Parc Aviation (Shannon Chamber) won the prize for the longest drive and Robbie Burns from ETL Security (Cork Chamber) won the prize for the nearest to the pin.