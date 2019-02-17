Mayo’s McGovern elected President of the GUI

Jim McGovern (Castlebar) was elected President of the Golfing Union of Ireland at the Union’s Annual General Meeting held at Knightsbrook Hotel & Golf Resort in County Meath on Saturday (16th February).

He becomes the 71st President of the Union and speaking afterwards he said: “I’m looking forward to serving the Union as an ambassador, meeting new people and listening to people to find out their views on how golf can be improved.

“I hope that our teams and our players will have a good year. I’m really looking forward to watching our amateur players contesting and winning. We have got off to a great start with Conor Purcell winning the Australian Amateur Championship.”

The Confederation of Golf in Ireland (CGI) continues to help clubs with membership development and McGovern recognises the need for clubs to adapt for the future.

“I hope that clubs can get enough memberships to make ends meet and survive. I’m the oldest of our four-ball and the rest are no spring chickens either. Young people have too much to do now. The time involved in playing a round of golf is too long.”

McGovern assumes the presidency after years of dedicated voluntary service within the game. After retiring from teaching, he served his club as Honorary Secretary for seven years up until 2006. He was elected to the Connacht Provincial Council in 2004, serving as Honorary Secretary for the Branch from 2010 to 2013 before taking over as Chairman in 2014.

He succeeds John Moloughney in the role.

GUI Officers 2019

President: Jim McGovern (Castlebar)

President Elect: John Ferriter (Castlewarden)

Hon. Secretary: Albert Lee (Mullingar)

Hon. Treasurer: Rollo McClure (Malone)

GUI Board 2019

Chairman: Iggy Ó Muircheartaigh

Connacht: Michael Heaney (Oughterard)

Leinster: Joe McNamara (The Heath)

Munster: Jim Long (Monkstown)

Ulster: John White (Co. Armagh)

Independent Members: John Power, Keith McGarry

Auditors: Miscampbell & Co., Belfast

Jim McGovern President at the GUI AGM, Knightsbrook, Trim, Meath, Ireland. (© Golffile| Fran Caffrey)