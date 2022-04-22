Mayo GAA senior football team named for opening Connacht GAA championship match against Galway

Mayo GAA senior football manager James Horan has made four changes from the side that lost the Allianz National Football League final to Kerry three weeks ago ahead of Sunday’s crucial Connacht GAA Senior Football Championship opener against Galway at 4:00pm in Hastings Insurance MacHale Park.

In defence, Oisin Mullen replaces Rory Brickenden at full-back with Eoghan McLaughlin named at wing-back in place of Enda Hession. Lee Keegan and Padraig O’Hora now flank Mullin in the full-back line.

Michael Plunkett is named at centre-back with McLaughlin and Mayo GAA captain Stephen Coen now on the wings.

Aidan O’Shea moves to midfield from centre-forward to replace the injured Jordan Flynn and will now partner his club mate Matthew Ruane.

Kevin McLoughlin comes into the team in place of Jack Carney at wing forward with Ryan O’Donoghue named at centre-forward and Conor Loftus on the other wing.

Cillian O’Connor is named to start at corner-forward filling the void left by O’Shea’s move to the middle of the park with Jason Doherty on the edge of the square and James Carr in the other corner.

Enda Hession, Rory Brickenden, Diarmuid O’Connor, Jack Carney and Aiden Orme are all named on the bench.

The game has a 4:00pm throw-in time at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park this Sunday, April 24th with Meath native David Coldrick in charge of the whistle.



The Senior Mayo team as follows:



1. Rory Byrne – Ruairi O’Broin – Castlebar Mitchels

2. Lee Keegan – Laoi MacAogáin – Westport

3. Oisín Mullin – Oisín Ó’Maoláin – Kilmaine

4. Padraig O’Hora – Pádraig O’hOra – Ballina Stephenites

5. Stephen Coen © – Stiofáin O’Cadhain – Hollymount/Carramore

6. Michael Plunkett – Micheal Pluincéid – Ballintubber

7. Eoghan McLaughlin – Eoghan MacLochlainn – Westport

8. Aidan O’Shea – Aodhán O’Sé – Breaffy

9. Matthew Ruane – Maitiú Ó’Ruáin – Breaffy

10. Kevin McLoughlin – Caoimhín MacLochlainn – Knockmore

11. Ryan O’Donoghue – Riain O’Donnachadh – Beal a Mhuirthead

12. Conor Loftus – Conchur O’Lachtnáin – Crossmolina Deel Rovers

13. James Carr – Seamus MacGiolla Cheara – Ardagh

14. Jason Doherty – Séasáon Dochartaigh – Burrishoole

15. Cillian O’Connor – Cillian Ó’Conchúir – Ballintubber



SUBS:

16. Colm Reape – Coilm O’Reabaigh – Knockmore

17. Enda Hession – Éanna Ó hOisín – Garrymore

18. Rory Brickenden – Ruairí Brickenden – Westport

19. David McBrien – Dáithí MacBriain – Ballaghadereen

20. Conor O’Shea – Conchur O’Sé – Breaffy

21. Fergal Boland – Fearghal Ó’Beolláin – Aghamore

22. Darren McHale – Darán MacCéile – Knockmore

23. Aiden Orme – Aodhán Orme – Knockmore

24. Darren Coen – Darán Ó’Cadhain – Hollymount Carramore

25. Diarmuid O’Connor – Diarmuid Ó’Conchúir – Ballintubber

26. Jack Carney – Sean O’Cearnaigh – Kilmeena

Manager James Horan

Selectors: Ciaran McDonald, James Burke, Tom Higgins & Martin Lally